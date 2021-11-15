For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
