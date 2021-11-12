 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

