Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.