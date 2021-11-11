 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News