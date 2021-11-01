 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News