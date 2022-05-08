This evening in Moline: Overcast. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Quad-City residents will finally be able to turn off their furnaces this week, but they will also need to prime their air conditioners as a huge swing in temperatures is on the way to the region.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on…