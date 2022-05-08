 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Overcast. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

