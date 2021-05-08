Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
