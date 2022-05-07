For the drive home in Moline: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
