May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast.