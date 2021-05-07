Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cl…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see ge…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The are…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. W…
Moline's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Molin…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.