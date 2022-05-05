For the drive home in Moline: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
