May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.