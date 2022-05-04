 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

