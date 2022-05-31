Moline's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
