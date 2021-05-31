 Skip to main content
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

