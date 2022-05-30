This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Moline. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Breezy condi…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecas…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We…