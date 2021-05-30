 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

