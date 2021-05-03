Moline's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
