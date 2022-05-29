Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
