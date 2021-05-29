For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
