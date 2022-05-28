May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.