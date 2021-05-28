For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
