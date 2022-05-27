Moline's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Saturday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
