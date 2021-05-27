May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.