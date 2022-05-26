May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.