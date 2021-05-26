 Skip to main content
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

