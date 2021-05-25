May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.