This evening in Moline: Cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
