For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
