This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
