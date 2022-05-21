For the drive home in Moline: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Cold front moving across Iowa Friday, lingering rain chance and chilly temperatures for the weekend
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest temperatures are yet to come. See when and where rain is most likely today through the weekend and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll …
It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is on…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. …