Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
