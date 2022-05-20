Moline's evening forecast: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
