Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
