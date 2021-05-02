This evening's outlook for Moline: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
