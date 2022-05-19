May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.