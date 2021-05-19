This evening in Moline: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
