May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.