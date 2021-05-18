This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
