Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
