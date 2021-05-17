May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.