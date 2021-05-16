For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degree…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…