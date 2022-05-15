May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.