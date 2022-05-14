Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Quad-City residents will finally be able to turn off their furnaces this week, but they will also need to prime their air conditioners as a huge swing in temperatures is on the way to the region.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditions are…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.