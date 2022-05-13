Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
