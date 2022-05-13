May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.