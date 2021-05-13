May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.