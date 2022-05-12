May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.