Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The are…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…