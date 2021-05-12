 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News