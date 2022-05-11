Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
