This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The are…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see ge…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The are…