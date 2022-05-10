May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.