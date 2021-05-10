This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
